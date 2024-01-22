Сhampion for environmental protection and climate action initiatives of Heydar Aliyev Foundation appointed as Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Narmin Jarchalova is appointed as a Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Having completed her BA degree at the Azerbaijani University of Languages, Narmin Jarchalova holds Master degree in Diplomacy and International Affairs from the ADA University and Master of Public Administration at the University College London (UCL) with a dissertation on The Underlying Determinants of Deforestation with a Special Attention to Agriculture Support. She has been awarded the Public Leadership Credential from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Starting from 2013 Ms. Jarchalova pursued her career at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation an officer championing environmental protection and climate action projects and worked in different positions at the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. She was also a project manager of the Azerbaijan Pavilion at COP28 UAE.

