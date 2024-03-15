I wish to see actual results at COP29 in Azerbaijan - UN Human Settlements Program exec

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. I would like to see the achievement of concrete results on SOR29 in Azerbaijan, executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) Maimunah Mohd Sharif said at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Before COP28, we had so many varied outcomes and objectives. We now want to put those objectives, plans, and strategies into action. We hope to have a good impact on those we serve.

Azerbaijan will continue to cover COP29, and I hope that in the end, we will succeed," she emphasized.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world and its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security.

At the same time, discussions are on the agenda about the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

