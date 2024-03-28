Bulgaria and Azerbaijan can explore huge potential of hydrogen production – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Bulgaria and Azerbaijan can explore huge potential of hydrogen production, a source at the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy told Trend.

"Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are strongly committed to promoting strategic partnership, especially in energy, which plays a central role in economic transformation. The opportunities for cooperation are diverse and promising. Bulgaria and Azerbaijan can explore the huge potential of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy carrier. We are convinced that the joint efforts in the field of research, development and application of hydrogen technologies could not only contribute to energy security, but also contribute to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions," noted the source.

The source went on to add that investment in RES is another key area for possible bilateral cooperation.

"By investing in the development of solar, wind and other renewable energy projects, the two countries can diversify the energy mix, improve energy security and contribute to a more sustainable future. Infrastructure development is a key element underlying the success of energy cooperation. Investing in modern and efficient infrastructure, such as cross-border transmission lines and energy storage facilities, can assist the smooth exchange of energy resources between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan. Strengthening energy connectivity also means strengthening regional stability and is the basis for additional economic growth," noted the source.

The source noted that Bulgaria wants to express gratitude for the existing reliable relations between the two countries, which are already stepping on an established partnership that can only encourage future joint projects and endeavors.

"The satisfaction derived from this reliable relationship serves as a solid foundation for entering new and mutually beneficial areas of cooperation," added the source.

The study, conducted by consulting firm Advisian with the support of the EBRD, highlights Azerbaijan's significant potential to fulfill the demand for low-carbon hydrogen, particularly in established downstream ammonia and methanol markets. Leveraging its extensive natural gas distribution systems, which can be adapted for hydrogen use, Azerbaijan stands poised to play a pivotal role in decarbonizing these industries.

Benefiting from abundant renewable resources and direct access to natural gas reservoirs such as those in the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan is strategically positioned to develop both green and blue hydrogen technologies. Moreover, the existing infrastructure for natural gas supply, exemplified by the Southern Gas Corridor, offers avenues for hydrogen to be seamlessly integrated, including the possibility of blending with natural gas for export purposes.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn