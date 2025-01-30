US media evaluates Azerbaijan's role in Middle East peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The recent article by well-known political scientist, journalist, and founder of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, Rachel Avraham, titled "Can Azerbaijan mend Turkish-Israeli relations?" published on the website of the United States Foreign Policy Association, headquartered in New York, explores Azerbaijan's efforts to ease tensions between its two allies and its potential role as a mediator in the region, Trend reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

"It’s never pleasant for anyone to be caught in the middle between two friends who don’t get along and frequently argue with each other. Recently, Azerbaijan found itself caught in the middle between two of its most important allies—Türkiye and Israel," the article says.

The article emphasizes that Türkiye has been Azerbaijan's long-time and closest ally, with both countries considering themselves part of a single people living in two nations. On the other hand, Israel is an important partner for Azerbaijan, with broad trade relations in fields such as oil, defense, and mobile telecommunications.

The article raises the question of what steps Azerbaijan must take to ease tensions between its allies. Both Türkiye and Israel have provided significant support to Azerbaijan in various areas, particularly during the Second Karabakh War. Cooperation between these countries could further strengthen Azerbaijan's position on both the international and regional stages.

The author notes that the conflict between Türkiye and Israel does not align with Azerbaijan's interests. Keeping this in mind, the country seeks to use all available diplomatic means to mediate between them.

If Azerbaijan succeeds in improving relations between these two countries, it could emerge as a state playing a role as a mediator and conflict regulator in the Middle East. The political scientist believes such mediation would enhance the security of Azerbaijan, Israel, and Türkiye while also contributing to overall regional stability.

The full article can be read by clicking on the link:

https://foreignpolicyblogs.com/2025/01/23/can-azerbaijan-mend-turkish-israeli-relations/