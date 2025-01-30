Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan reviving crucial border station to speed up rail freightage

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30. In Almaty, Kazakhstan, representatives from JSC "NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and the "Turkmendemiryollary" Agency came together for bilateral talks, focusing on ways to strengthen cooperation and boost the efficiency of railway transport between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

Following the talks, it was decided to swing open the gates at the joint international crossing point at the Bolashak railway station, nestled at the border between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.



This action will cut through the red tape, allowing for quicker train exchanges and slashing the time needed for cargo inspections. These measures are designed to kick trade volume between the two countries into high gear.



To note, the total transport volume between the two nations in 2024 reached 1.6 million tons.

The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan border extends 413 kilometers (257 miles) from the Caspian Sea to the tripoint with Uzbekistan. It constitutes the briefest international boundary between the two states. The boundary transformed into an international barrier in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the subsequent independence of its component nations. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan engaged in border negotiations from 2000 to 2001, culminating in the signing of a preliminary delimitation treaty on 5 July 2001. The boundary was completely delineated on the terrain between 2003 and 2005.