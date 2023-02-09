Nar’s 4G network now in Nakhchivan!

Nar has made LTE network available to its subscribers in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic starting from 9 November. Now, Nar subscribers residing in Nakhchivan will be able to take advantage of high-speed mobile internet.

"Customer satisfaction is always at the core of our business. In this sense, providing high-quality mobile communication services not only in Baku, but also in the regions is of utmost importance for Nar", company CEO Gunnar Pahnke noted.

Currently Nar 4G network covers Nakhchivan city including the airport area and Aghbulag recreation center at Shahbuz district,. The mobile operator plans to double the number of 4G base stations in Nakhchivan within a short period. It is notable that Nar network currently covers 98.1% of the country's territory and 99.8% of the population.