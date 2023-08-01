Azerconnect supported the International Summer School (AD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Azerconnect supported the "Cyber Summer School - 2023" (CSS) international summer school organized by the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan for schoolchildren and teenagers between 12-16 years.

During the summer school, which has been held for three years in a row, local and foreign experts conducted cybersecurity training sessions, technology tours, as well as a knowledge competition on cybersecurity topic.

125 participants from Azerbaijan, Israel and Turkey, as well as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, which are members of the Organization of Turkic States, took part in the "Cyber Summer School - 2023", held from July 24 to 29 of this year.

The winning teams of the knowledge competition were awarded by Azerconnect and other organizations at the summer school closing ceremony. The participants were also given certificates.

The main goal of the annual project, which has been conducted since 2021 is to foster friendly relations among summer school participants from partner countries, define and unite teenagers with knowledge, skills, and special hobbies in the field of cybersecurity, both in our country and abroad, while also supporting the growth of cybersecurity specialists in this field.

Azerconnect is part of NEQSOL Holding international group of companies.