Azerbaijan Railways, Stadler discuss construction of regional service center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Stadler Rail Group discussed the construction of a regional service center in Baku, Trend report.

The data of the Azerbaijan Railways shows that the meeting of the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov with the delegation headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Stadler Rail Group took place by Peter Spuhler.

The agreement signed between ADY and Stadler Rail Group in October 2023 shows that delivery to Azerbaijan, testing and commissioning of four new passenger trains are planned by the end of this year, as well as the design and construction of a regional service center that will start operating in Baku and will serve all types of rolling stock of the Stadler brand.

In addition, negotiations were also held during the meeting on the training of local specialists and machinists who will serve the Stadler rolling stock.

Six more passenger trains ordered from the Swiss company Stadler Rail Group are planned to be delivered to Azerbaijan within the next year.

