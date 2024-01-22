Turkmenistan unveils investment program for 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. Turkmenistan's investment program for this year includes many projects, especially in the field of transport and energy, Trend reports.

According to the official source, Deputy Prime Minister Baymyrat Annamamedov reported on this agenda item at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

In particular, the Investment Program for 2024 includes projects such as the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, a new airport in the Balkan region, a combined power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW, the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway, the bridge over Garabogaz Bay, the second stage of the city of Arkadag.

It was noted that in order to improve the living conditions of the population, large investments will be directed to the construction of social facilities: residential buildings, health facilities, secondary schools and kindergartens, highways, housing and communal services systems.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to review the submitted draft in detail once again, pointing out that comprehensive measures for the development of industrial sectors and the creation of new enterprises should be consistent with the tasks of ensuring social protection of the population.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has consistently witnessed economic expansion through concerted endeavors in the energy, transportation, and infrastructure domains.

The nation is proactively enacting initiatives to draw in foreign investments, with a particular emphasis on diversifying the economy and enhancing the overall business environment.

