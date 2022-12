BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Oman’s SALAM AIR will operate regular flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

Uzbekistan’s Uzaviatsia Agency issued an operational permit to SALAM AIR to operate regular flights on the Muscat-Tashkent-Muscat and Muscat-Namangan-Muscat routes.

The permit was issued on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement on air communication between Uzbekistan and Oman.

The airline will operate flights on A320 and A321 aircraft.