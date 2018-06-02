Iran willing to facilitate air transport between Tehran, Tashkent

Tehran, Iran, June 2



By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:



Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi said the country is weighing plans to establish a direct flight route between Tehran and Tashkent in the near future.



"We have witnessed old-age relations between Iran and Uzbekistan in the wake of their historic commonalities," Akhoundi, who is in Tashkent on an official visit, said on May 21, ILNA news agency reported.



He further hailed his visit to Uzbekistan and said, "There have been very good meetings here that will lead to future agreements".



Both sides aim to remove any potential obstacles on the path of the two countries’ enhanced cooperation, Akhoundi said.



The Iranian minister further referred to his meeting with Uzbekistan First Vice-President Achilbay Ramatov and said, "Mr. Ramatov, fortunately, attached great importance to activating transportation sector, especially the countries’ civil aviation, as it has a direct connection with the tourism industry and visa issuance".



He expressed hope that the direct flights between Tehran and Tashkent will encourage closer ties between businessmen and tourists from both countries.



Back in 2017, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on science and technology in the Kazakh capital, Astana.



They both revealed the two countries’ resolve to establish closer and broader relations.

