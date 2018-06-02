Iran willing to facilitate air transport between Tehran, Tashkent

2 June 2018 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 2

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi said the country is weighing plans to establish a direct flight route between Tehran and Tashkent in the near future.

"We have witnessed old-age relations between Iran and Uzbekistan in the wake of their historic commonalities," Akhoundi, who is in Tashkent on an official visit, said on May 21, ILNA news agency reported.

He further hailed his visit to Uzbekistan and said, "There have been very good meetings here that will lead to future agreements".

Both sides aim to remove any potential obstacles on the path of the two countries’ enhanced cooperation, Akhoundi said.

The Iranian minister further referred to his meeting with Uzbekistan First Vice-President Achilbay Ramatov and said, "Mr. Ramatov, fortunately, attached great importance to activating transportation sector, especially the countries’ civil aviation, as it has a direct connection with the tourism industry and visa issuance".

He expressed hope that the direct flights between Tehran and Tashkent will encourage closer ties between businessmen and tourists from both countries.

Back in 2017, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on science and technology in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

They both revealed the two countries’ resolve to establish closer and broader relations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran willing to facilitate air transport between Tehran, Tashkent
Business 31 May 16:52
Uzbekistan interested in exporting oil, wheat to Iran
Business 9 April 15:04
Iran seeks to switch banking payment systems with Uzbekistan
Business 9 April 14:27
Iranian government to propose forming new ministries
Politics 4 June 2017 18:15
Iran FM to attend Uzbek president’s funeral
Politics 3 September 2016 13:14
Iran to sign contract for buying 114 Airbus next week
Business 24 January 2016 11:50
Azerbaijan, Iran creating working group on North-South project
Economy news 4 August 2015 17:30
Turkmenistan, Iran mulling expansion of co-op in energy sector
Oil&Gas 30 July 2015 15:39
Iran proposes Turkmenistan to expand transport cooperation
Economy news 27 February 2015 12:18
Iran, Uzbekistan boost trade exchanges
Business 15 February 2015 15:00
Uzbekistan’s cotton transit via Iran up by 14 percent
Iran 22 April 2014 21:58
Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to increase transit of goods
Iran 19 February 2014 18:11
Iran spends $3.3 billion to renovate old buildings in cities
Economy news 5 November 2012 16:06