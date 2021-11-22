IAEA director general in Tehran to discuss mutual cooperation

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday night for talks with high ranking Iranian official, and was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the international, legal and parliamentary affairs deputy of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Rafael Grossi is heading and IAEA delegation and he will have meeting with the AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Talks on establishment of a framework for Iran-IAEA cooperation will be the most important topic of Grossi’s talks with Iranian officials.

The IAEA and AEOI chiefs will meet on Tuesday, November 24 morning, after which the IAEA delegation will go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister.