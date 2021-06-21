Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi outlines importance of relations with China

TEHRAN, Iran, June 21

Trend:

There is a lot of capacity that can be used to boost Iran-China strategic relations, said Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports from the press conference.

"We are seeking good relations with China in foreign policy, the implementation of the 25-year agreement between Iran and China is on the agenda," Raisi said.

Iran and China signed a 25-year cooperation agreement to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

The final details of the agreement have yet to be officially announced.

On Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi, former head of judiciary in Iran secured his victory in the presidential election in Iran on June 18.