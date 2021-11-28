Iran wants to hold meeting of joint economic cooperation commission with Kazakhstan – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran wants a meeting of the joint economic cooperation commission with Kazakhstan to be held soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports citing the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He made the remark during a meeting with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Abdollahian said that cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan in various fields is of great importance.

During the meeting, talks were held on relations between the two countries in various political, economic and cultural spheres.

As reported, the following ten countries are at present the member states of ECO: Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Turkey, Turkmenistan, Republic of Uzbekistan.

