Azerbaijan, Iran talk military cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran exchanged views on the implementation of joint military projects, Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran told Trend.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizada met with Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran pay special attention to bilateral relations and and hailed the close ties between the two countries.

They also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in all areas as friendly and close neighbors, and touched upon military and military-technical cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of strengthening effective cooperation, including the organization of mutual visits, expansion of information exchange and implementation of joint projects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @BaghishovElnur