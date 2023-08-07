Pre-registration for parliamentary elections in Iran launched

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Preliminary registration for the parliamentary elections in Iran has started as of August 7, 2023, Trend reports.

As indicated in the report of the Information Department of the Election Commission of Iran, the registration will last until August 13, 2023.

According to the new election law in Iran, those who want to participate in the parliamentary elections must complete preliminary registration. Otherwise, they will not be able to participate in the parliamentary elections as candidates.

It is noted that pre-registered persons will be able to complete the registration for a week starting October 19, 2023.

The 12th parliamentary election in Iran will be held on February 1, 2024.

On July 23, 2023, the Iranian parliament adopted a new election law that included changes to the election code.

