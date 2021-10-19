Apple introduces M1 Pro, M1 Max chips
Apple on Monday announced M1 Pro and M1 Max, its next chips for the Mac, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 percent faster performance than M1. The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2 times faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to 4 times faster than M1, the company said.
M1 Pro offers up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth with support for up to 32GB of unified memory. M1 Max delivers up to 400GB/s of memory bandwidth and support for up to 64GB of unified memory.
M1 Pro and M1 Max also feature enhanced media engines with dedicated ProRes accelerators specifically for pro video processing. M1 Pro and M1 Max are by far the most powerful chips Apple has ever built, according to the company.
Latest
