Italy blocks adoption of EU summit documents over discord on migration issues

28 June 2018 23:14 (UTC+04:00)

Italy has temporarily blocked the adoption of the documents of the EU summit, insisting on the coordination of migration issues as a priority, a source in one of the national delegations told reporters on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"Italy said that it does not plan to sign the conclusions of the summit [final EU summit statement] until there is an agreement on migration issues," the source said.

Following the report, the European Council confirmed that the summit failed to agree on the final statement due to opposition by one of the members.

"The European Council this afternoon had an exchange of views with EP President Tajani and NATO Secretary-General as well as discussions on security and defence, jobs, growth and competitiveness, innovation and digital and other issues such as enlargement, MH-17 and MFF," the spokesperson of the President of the European Council said in a statement.

Earlier this day, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that his country was likely to veto the decision of the European Council as Rome wanted concrete measures on migration.

Italy presented its plan, the European Multilevel Strategy for Migration, at an unofficial meeting held in Brussels this Sunday. The draft document called on the EU states to share the burden of accommodating refugees and migrants, instead of putting the onus on the countries through which new arrivals enter the territory of the European Union.

Rome suggested boosting cooperation with countries of origin and transit of migrants and setting up centers there to process asylum demands and provide legal aid.

Italy, which serves as an entry point for thousands of migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean Sea, also proposed creating reception centers in several European countries at once.

The two-day European Council began earlier on Thursday and is set to focus on migration.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Ukraine to become bridge to EU for Uzbek goods
Economy news 28 June 19:19
EU in agreement with Amazon, eBay to tackle dangerous product listings
Europe 28 June 17:36
Angela Merkel: Migration challenge is make-or-break for EU
Europe 28 June 12:52
Will new Schengen price affect Azerbaijan?
Tourism 28 June 11:25
Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue
Other News 28 June 10:52
Trump to meet with Italian prime minister at White House
World 28 June 05:50
Azerbaijani MP elected as deputy chairman of Euronest PA committee
Politics 27 June 20:13
EU's Tusk sees stakes 'very high' in migration row ahead of summit
Europe 27 June 17:55
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 27 June 13:39
Experts note environmental safety of laying Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 27 June 12:06
Merkel still seeking European solution on migration
Europe 25 June 17:37
EU watchdog tells banks to speed up Brexit preparations
Europe 25 June 14:19
Apricot exports for Uzbekistan down more than twofold
Economy news 25 June 12:58
China Vice Premier Liu says China, E.U. aim to conclude talks on bilateral investment deal
China 25 June 09:19
Thousands join London march to demand Brexit deal referendum
Europe 24 June 01:00
Uzbekistan to participate in EU’s "Development of Afghan Trade" project
Economy news 23 June 11:49
Foreigners with fake passports caught on Azerbaijan's border (PHOTO)
Society 23 June 10:02
Germany hopes to solve U.S. trade conflict after clear EU response
Europe 22 June 15:40