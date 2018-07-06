Still too many questions, few answers in Brexit talks - EU's Barnier

There are still too many questions and too few answers in talks between the European Union and Britain over the country’s withdrawal from the bloc, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday, Reuters reports.

Speaking at an event in Brussels, Barnier listed issues such as data protection, cooperation between police and judicial authorities and the governance of the withdrawal agreement as outstanding issues between the two parties.

“In the Brexit negotiations, there are still too many questions and too few answers,” Barnier said.

“We still have a long way to go and we do not have much time. The October Council is approaching rapidly,” he added.

On a backstop arrangement between Britain and Ireland to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland, Barnier said the situation should be “de-dramatised”

“Ultimately, these are only technical controls on goods, no more, no less,” Barnier said, adding he was awaiting Britain’s policy paper on its future relationship with the EU, which is due next week.

