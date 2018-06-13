18th-century Chinese vase found in Paris attic sells for $19 million

13 June 2018 05:31 (UTC+04:00)

An 18th-century Chinese vase that was inside a shoebox in a French attic for years was sold for $19 million at a Paris auction house Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

Experts at the Sotheby's auction house said that the porcelain vase was made for the Qing dynasty Qianlong Emperor and was originally expected to sell for only around $600,000.

The exquisite vase included images of deer and cranes and was accidentally found, among with Chinoiserie decorations, in the attic of a French house earlier this year. The bulb-shaped vase is painted in shades of green, blue, yellow, pink and purple.

"This person took the train, then the metro and walked on foot through the doors of Sotheby's and into my office with the vase in a shoebox protected by newspaper. When she put the box on my desk and we opened it we were all stunned by the beauty of the piece," Sotheby's Asian arts expert Olivier Valmier told Reuters.

"We didn't like the vase too much and my grandparents didn't like it either," the owner of the piece said, Channel News Asia reported. They contacted Sotheby's in March.

"This is a major work of art, it is as if we had just discovered a Caravaggio," Valmier told reporters before it was sold, Channel News Asia reported, comparing the find to a 16th century Italian Baroque painting.

The vase, which is reportedly in excellent condition, "is the only known example in the world bearing such detail," he said.

The vase was purchased by a young Chinese collector.

Last April, a porcelain bowl from the period of the Qianlong Emperor's reign was also sold at a Sotheby's in Hong Kong for $3.9 million.

The Qianlong Emperor was the sixth emperor of the Manchu-led Qing dynasty and ruled China from 1736 to 1796.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
NASA rover data shows Mars had the ingredients needed for life
Other News 04:35
Finance minister says Brazilian economy recovers after truckers' strike
Other News 03:40
Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump accept each other's visit invitations
US 02:49
Macedonia PM hails 'historic' deal with Greece to resolve name row
Other News 02:00
UN Sec Gen: implementing agreements by US, North Korean leaders requires patience
World 00:26
IAEA welcomes DPRK's commitment to denuclearization
Other News 12 June 23:52
2 Australian tourists found dead on Portugal's beach
Other News 12 June 23:20
US troops in South Korea receive no orders to halt military exercise - Pentagon
US 12 June 22:12
US must sustain maximum economic pressure on Pyongyang - House Speaker
US 12 June 21:58
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine meet in Turkey (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Politics 12 June 19:22
Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction
Kazakhstan 12 June 19:02
Belarus to participate in creation of agricultural complexes in Uzbekistan
Economy news 12 June 18:47
Belarusian-British carmarker eyes own production in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:44
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 12 June 16:21
Tourism to Israel keeps rising despite violence in south
Israel 12 June 15:28
China suggests North Korea sanctions relief as Trump, Kim meet
China 12 June 15:26