Japan's nonlife insurers to pay 9 bln USD after typhoons

19 November 2019 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Japan's three major nonlife insurance companies said Tuesday that they need to pay 982 billion yen (9 billion U.S. dollars) in total after the recent typhoons and other natural disasters, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. said it expects to pay about 400 billion yen (3.67 billion dollars), while Sompo Holdings Inc. claimed its expectations stood at 322 billion yen (2.95 billion dollars) and 260 billion yen (2.38 billion dollars) was projected by Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

Due to increasing payouts, Sompo Holdings downgraded its net profit forecast for its business year to 118 billion yen (1.08 billion dollars) from the earlier 168 billion yen (1.54 billion dollars). The other two firms maintained their projections.

The total payout figure for fiscal 2019, which is to end next March, may expand to be near the record 1.66 trillion yen (15.21 billion dollars) set in the previous year as many policyholders have not made their claims yet.

Given the recent rise in claims related to natural disasters, major nonlife insurers raised premiums by 6 percent to 7 percent on average last month.

Japan was widely affected by Typhoon Faxai in September and Typhoon Hagibis in October, with large swaths of land and houses flooded due to rising rivers in the heavy rain, which also triggered landslides and blackouts.

As of Nov. 5, the number of claims and inquiries about insurance payouts of the two typhoons stood at 608,279, the General Insurance Association of Japan said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japanese corporation building gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
Business 18 November 14:56
SoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger
Other News 18 November 06:53
Tokyo, Seoul fail to agree to renew intelligence sharing deal week before expiry
Other News 17 November 13:43
Japanese companies may privatize Uzbekistan's airports
Business 15 November 13:45
ITOCHU acquires shares of Jamieson Manufacturing Co
Oil&Gas 13 November 11:56
Japan's Fast Retailing enlists robotics startups to automate warehouses
Other News 13 November 10:20
Latest
Decision of individual US companies to leave Azerbaijan doesn’t mean diminishment in Washington’s interest: ambassador
Politics 22:34
Volume of ground transportation up in Georgia
Business 22:10
Georgia increases petroleum import from Russia
Business 22:09
Brazilian president promises 'soft' administrative reform
Other News 21:21
Azerbaijani company plans to export aluminum profiles abroad
Business 20:48
Iranian online businesses face losses due to internet cut
Business 20:48
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for renovation of road in Aghsu district
Politics 20:39
Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank introduces new products
Finance 20:37
Production of PIR fire-resistant sandwich panels may grow in Azerbaijan
Business 20:36