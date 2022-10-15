Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Other News

Magnitude-5.3 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

Other News Materials 15 October 2022 21:59 (UTC +04:00)
Magnitude-5.3 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

Follow Trend on

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 rattled Surigao Del Sur province in southern Philippines late Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 11:14 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of one km, about 68 km northeast of Marihatag town.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more