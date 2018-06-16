Five people taken to hospital after taxi cab drove into crowd in central Moscow

Five people have been taken to hospital after a taxi cab drove into a crowd of pedestrians near Gostiny Dvor in central Moscow, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS.

"Five people hurt in the accident have been taken to hospital," he said.

As reported earlier a taxi cab bumped into a road sign on Ilyinka Street, after which it drove into a crowd of people. According to preliminary estimates, seven people sought medical treatment. "A taxi cab bumped into a road sign close to house number 4 on Ilyinka Street, after which it drove into a crowd of people. According to preliminary estimates, seven people were injured," the source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS.

