Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout in a jewelry shop in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Dec. 29.

The shootout occurred between a seller and three criminals that were trying to rob the shop.

The police are working at the scene of the incident. The search for the criminals, who fled the scene, is underway.

