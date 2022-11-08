Republicans’ takeover of Congress would be rough couple of years for economy - Graig Meyer (PHOTO)

RALEIGH, U.S., November 8. I would expect that republicans’ takeover of the Congress would be a rough couple of years for the economy, Graig Meyer, democratic candidate for member of the North Carolina State Senate told Trend November 7 on the sidelines of the briefing on midterm elections for foreign reporters.

“If republicans win in the midterm elections, they will likely lead to a period of long political tension and the economy in the U.S. often struggles when there is a political tension,” he said.

Meyer noted that the first thing that democrats would focus on in the economic policy is to increase the minimum wage, to ensure people are making enough money to take care of their families, not living in poverty.

“We also would expand government health insurance to give about 600,000 more people health insurance. Democrats have been committed here in North Carolina to developing new economic opportunities all across the state that combine clean energy such as offshore wind energy, solar energy with our booming industry in building electric cars and trucks so that we a real green energy economy that can be the future of the state,” he explained.

Nevertheless, Meyer believes that democrats have done a very poor job in discussing their economic platform issue and that’s part of the reason why the election is going to be so close.

“What democrats should say is that my economic platform is quite simple. Democrats believe that you should make enough money to take of your family and prepare for your retirement and you should work on a job that respects you, not a job that exploits you or harms you in any way. I think President Biden has done some very good things to support the economy. Inflation is global now, not just in the U.S. and the solution does not only lay at the feet of the U.S. president, there are lots of people that have to work to bring inflation under control. Republicans almost always support lower wages for working people and lower taxes for rich people, while democrats want you to make more money and rich people and corporations to pay their fare share to make sure that we have a government that takes care of everyone,” he added.