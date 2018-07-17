Memorandum of Cooperation signed between AzerTelecom and STEP Computer Academy

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the "AzerTelecom" LLC, the backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the international Internet network and the STEP Computer Academy.

The signing of the Memorandum between "AzerTelecom" and the STEP Computer Academy creates significant conditions for the sustainable development of education in the information and communication technologies field, the implementation of educational programs on ICT sphere, the support of various projects related to science and education, and the joint promotion of this area among the general public.

Memorandum of cooperation was signed between Chief Executive Officer of "AzerTelecom" Fuad Allahverdiyev and the director of STEP Computer Academy Alexey Sleptsov, and envisages the implementation of cooperation on a number of important directions.

"The Memorandum creates broad opportunities for the development of education in the field of high technologies, raising the theoretical and practical knowledge of students of Academy. ”AzerTelecom" constantly supports various scientific and educational projects aimed at the sustainable development of our society. We believe that the new educational projects that we are going to implement in the framework of our future cooperation with the STEP Computer Academy will contribute to the overall development," said Fuad Allahverdiyev, CEO of the company.

In turn, the director of the STEP Computer Academy, Aleksey Sleptsov, stated that joint cooperation within the framework of the memorandum will open up new opportunities for young people and create conditions for promoting education in the field of ICT.

About STEP Computer Academy:

STEP Computer Academy has been operating since 1999 and is an international educational institution specializing in of computer training. The Academy operates in 16 countries including Azerbaijan, and has a total of 30,000 students and 85,000 graduates.

About “AzerTelecom”:

“AzerTelecom” LLC is a dynamically developing telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan. The company was established in 2008 and “Bakcell”, the first mobile operator of Azerbaijan is the main shareholder of “AzerTelecom”. “AzerTelecom” provides such services as wholesale Internet, leased line, mobile backhaul, international transit, SIP telephony, FTTx (Fiber-to-the-x), Data Center services, VSAT services, Corporate network, Backbone services, Leased line over GSM, VPN (Virtual Private Network), VoIP service, DDOS protection, etc.

