CBA: Azerbaijan increases volume of currency reserves

The volume of the strategic currency reserves of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) as of July 30, 2020 amounted to $51.53 billion, Chairman of the CBA Board Elman Rustamov said.

Rustamov made the remark at a press conference on changing the discount rate, Trend reports.

“According to the data, the volume of the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by $5.4 billion or 1.8 percent compared to the end of last year. 87.4 percent of these reserves account for the assets of the State Oil Fund,” the chairman noted.

