Assets of Azerbaijani banking sector increase in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The assets of Azerbaijan's banking sector, according to primary data, increased by 4.5 percent in 2023 compared to the end of 2022, reaching 49.2 billion manat ($28.9 billion), President of Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said during the Azerbaijan Financial Forum themed “Achievements and challenges”, Trend reports.

“The loan portfolio of banks compared to the end of 2022 increased by 18.3 percent and reached 23.2 billion manat ($13.6 billion),” he emphasized.

Will be updated