Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian side recently lost 4-5 servicemen (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Over the past few days, the Armenian side has lost 4-5 servicemen, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend Sept. 17.

The ministry noted that the information disseminated by the Armenian side that the Armenian Armed Forces allegedly killed three Azerbaijani servicemen is false.

"This is disinformation disseminated for the Armenian internal audience in order to conceal the losses of the Armenian side," the ministry said.

It was also noted that unlike the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian side has recently lost 4-5 servicemen, but hides it from the public in every possible way.

“As for the wounded Armenian civilian, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry states that the units of the Azerbaijani army don’t open fire at the civilian population and settlements,” the ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

