Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement about hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports referring to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In accordance with the available information, the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has sharply deteriorated," the message said. "There is intensive shelling along the contact line from both sides. There is the information about the casualties. We call on the sides to immediately cease the fire and start negotiations to stabilize the situation."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.