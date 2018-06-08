Russian new envoy presents credentials to Azerbaijan's FM (PHOTO)

8 June 2018 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Bocharnikov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on June 8.

Bocharnikov presented his credentials to the minister.

Mammadyarov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished every success to him in his diplomatic mission.

Bocharnikov said that he is pleased to be appointed to Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no effort for further development of traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia during his tenure.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the spirit of good neighborhood, friendship and mutual understanding at the level of strategic partnership.

The prospects of cooperation in political, economic-commerce, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres were reviewed. It was emphasized that cooperation among the regions play a particular role in furthering bilateral ties.

The sides also exchanged views on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, legal status of the Caspian Sea and cooperation within the international organizations.

