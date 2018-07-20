President Aliyev meets Iveco France president in Paris (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

20 July 2018 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 11:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with president of Iveco France, Head of Iveco Global Bus Sylvain Blaise in Paris.

President Ilham Aliyev noted with satisfaction that the environmentally friendly buses of IVECO France successfully operate in Baku. He especially emphasized the role of these buses in the development of Baku transport infrastructure. Ilham Aliyev said that thanks to IVECO buses, many problems related to public transport in Baku found their solution.

Sylvain Blaise stressed that Baku is the leading city of the region in the field of transport infrastructure.

He noted that the bus depot in Baku is organized in accordance with international standards. He expressed hope that the company’s buses play a leading role in modernizing the infrastructure of public transport, and the company’s other equipment - in the agricultural sector.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev meets president of French SADE company
Politics 13:29
Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan develops as strong, independent, democratic, legal state
Politics 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev meets Executive VP of BTP company
Politics 13:01
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of CIFAL group
Politics 12:57
President Aliyev meets Iveco France president in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 11:29
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman of Rothschild and Co company in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 11:17
Latest
Turkey sees rise in sale of real estate
Economy news 14:19
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan getting stronger, provocators cannot achieve anything
Politics 14:16
Jerusalem Post: NATO, EU should contribute to Azerbaijan’s modernization
Politics 13:50
Turkey records about 40,000 road accidents in June
Turkey 13:34
Ilham Aliyev meets president of French SADE company
Politics 13:29
Caspian pipeline consortium opens tender for maintenance of oil and gas metering units
Tenders 13:15
Over 95,000 people employed in Turkey in June
Economy news 13:15
US JCPOA pullout not to affect Iran-EU ties, Austrian envoy says
Nuclear Program 13:15
Minister: Italian companies invest about $530M in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:13