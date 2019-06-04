Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Association appeals to Armenians (VIDEO)

4 June 2019 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

“The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan” Public Association has appealed to the Armenians, Trend reports.

The Association demands from Armenians to put an end to the destruction of historical and cultural monuments in the territories occupied by Armenia belonging to the Azerbaijani people.

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan has reiterated its appeal in connection with the destruction of the historical, cultural and religious heritage in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.

“A parallel was drawn between the conditions of the Armenian church in Baku and the Azerbaijani historical and cultural monuments in the territories occupied by Armenia in the video footage prepared for the Armenian public in the Armenian language,” the Public Association says.

“While the Armenian church has been included in the list of “National Registration of Historical Monuments in Azerbaijan” upon the decree of the Azerbaijani government, religious monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories are being destroyed,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, despite that Azerbaijan has made such a step, Armenia is trying to erase any traces of the heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people by destroying historical monuments, mosques and cemeteries in the occupied territories in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and in the adjacent districts,” the Public Association writes.

“The Armenians even misappropriated an Orthodox church built for the Russian military in the 19th century in Shusha by changing its architectural appearance,” the statement says.

“Azerbaijan has always respected and taken care of the material and cultural values and the heritage of other ethnic minorities, including Armenians,” the Public Association emphasizes. “The traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance, which have existed in Azerbaijan for centuries, have become a way of life of our people.”

The statement reads, “We believe that we will return to our lands soon and restore the destroyed historical, cultural and religious monuments.”

