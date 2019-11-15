Azerbaijan's Rocket, Artillery Troops begin to carry out tasks of operational exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

15 November 2019 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

Operational exercises held with the involvement of various types of troops are continuing in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the concept of the exercise, the units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Army left the places of permanent deployment on alert, worked out actions to complete the march, to reach concentration areas and fulfilled other tasks.

The operational exercises of the Azerbaijani army began on Nov. 12 in accordance with the plan approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The main objective of the exercises to be held in three stages is to improve the training of headquarters and command and control bodies of the troops, as well as the interaction between Army Corps, the Air Force, Naval Forces, Rocket and Artillery Troops, and Special Forces during offensive operations by suppressing provocations of the imaginary enemy.

The exercises are being held with the use of new types of weapons and military equipment of the Azerbaijani army in mountainous, mountain-wooded, complex radio-electronic and real climatic environment to improve the interoperability of troops and increase the managerial abilities of commanders, taking into consideration the combat capabilities of the imaginary enemy.

During the operational exercises, the issues of stable, continuous, operational and covert command and control of troops, improvement of the activities of field headquarters command posts, quick sending of orders and tasks at tactical and operational levels through video conferencing and a fiber optic communication line will be worked out.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Azerbaijan's Rocket, Artillery Troops begin to carry out tasks of operational exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Azerbaijan's Rocket, Artillery Troops begin to carry out tasks of operational exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Azerbaijan's Rocket, Artillery Troops begin to carry out tasks of operational exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Azerbaijan's Rocket, Artillery Troops begin to carry out tasks of operational exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Related news
Open Doors Day to be held in military units of Azerbaijani Army
Politics 5 November 13:09
Rocket, artillery units of Azerbaijani army conduct live-fire training (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 7 October 15:05
Weapons, military equipment of Azerbaijani army being transferred into winter mode (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 3 October 15:28
Azerbaijani servicemen return to Baku after Saber Junction - 19 exercises (PHOTO)
Politics 1 October 18:56
Defense ministry dismisses rumors on destroyed Azerbaijani UAV
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 15:51
Fire exercises completed in Caucasian Eagle - 2019 military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 25 September 13:09
Latest
CAREC members endorse new energy strategy at conference in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 14:19
Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
US 14:18
Top 5 Turkey’s border checkpoints in terms of cargo transportation
Turkey 14:13
Number of trailers, containers transported via Turkish ports in October disclosed
Turkey 14:02
Azerbaijani plant reveals net profit for 2018
Finance 14:01
Global oil demand growth to further accelerate by late 2019
Oil&Gas 14:00
Non-OPEC output growth to increase in 2020
Oil&Gas 13:53
Global refinery activity to rebound sharply in 2020
Oil&Gas 13:47
Japanese companies may privatize Uzbekistan's airports
Business 13:45