Azerbaijani parliament hosts meetings with OSCE/ODIHR Evaluation Mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

In connection with the upcoming early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, meetings were held in the Azerbaijani parliament with the Needs Assessment Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament Dec. 19.

Mission representatives met with members of the Azerbaijani parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building. Chairman of the committee Ali Huseynli informed the guests that the majority of MPs appealed to the Azerbaijani president on the dissolution of the parliament and the holding of early elections.

Huseynli, speaking about relations with the OSCE/ODIHR, noted that Azerbaijan has a professional election administration and that the Electoral Code allows free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The ODIHR Elections Advisor Alexey Gromov informed about the purpose of the visit to Baku, then Huseynli and the member of the parliamentary committee - OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Vice President Azay Guliyev answered questions that interested guests in connection with the election process and legislation.

Then the delegation of the OSCE/ODIHR Evaluation Mission met with the leaders of political parties represented in the Azerbaijani parliament.

Gromov said that he would like to know what difficulties political parties face in the election process.

Siyavush Novruzov, deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), informed about the participation of YAP, which plays an important role in Azerbaijan’s political life, in the elections.

Then, the leaders of other political parties - Fazil Mustafa, Fazail Agamali, Fazail Ibrahimli, Faraj Guliyev, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Tahir Karimli, Asim Mollazade, Elshan Musayev - shared their opinions and noted that they will participate in early parliamentary elections.

It was emphasized in the speeches that serious reforms are underway in Azerbaijan, holding reforms in the political system is for the benefit of the people, it was noted that the socio-political environment in the country created favorable conditions for free and fair elections, that Azerbaijani legislation provides all citizens and political parties with equal opportunities in elections.

İt was also emphasized that there is democratic and stable electoral environment in Azerbaijan and the claims put forward by some parties that didn’t join the elections are groundless.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9, 2020.

