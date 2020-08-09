"TurAz Qartalı - 2020" exercises continue with participation of helicopters (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

The first stage of the "TurAz Qartalı - 2020" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises of Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey continues, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A demonstration training flight of helicopters that were brought to a state of full combat readiness was carried out in the exercise area.

İn the course of the exercise, military pilots have completed the tasks of suppressing the actions of an imaginary enemy, detecting and destroying its various facilities, moving and stationary armored vehicles, including other, suddenly appeared targets.