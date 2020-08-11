FM: 29 agreements to be signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations cover a wide range of areas, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made theremark at a joint press conference with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“To date, 241 agreements have been signed between the two countries. Currently, 29 additional agreements are being considered, and in the near future they will also be signed,” said Bayrmaov.

“The dynamic development of relations is observed in all areas. In the first five months of 2020 alone, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by more 20 percent,” the minister stressed.