We will take back our lands – peacefully or through war, President Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

I tell them again that if they commit fraud again after the Moscow talks, they will regret it. We will take back our lands – peacefully or through war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“There is no question about that! We want to organize it peacefully, we want to do it peacefully. We give Armenia one last chance, one last chance! They shouldn’t rely on anyone. No-one will help them. Armenia is powerless before us. Armenia is on its knees before us. We have brought them to their knees for the souls of our martyrs. The blood of our martyrs did not remain unavenged. I have repeatedly said in meetings with representatives of the families of martyrs and parents of martyrs that we will take revenge. The blood of our martyrs will not remain on the ground. We do not want blood. We want our lands to be given back to us. Let them not delay this issue any longer,” the head of state said.