Azerbaijan denies Armenia's groundless accusations on 1990 massacre in Baku

Politics 13 January 2021 17:12 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated January 13, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Jan. 13.

“The unfounded statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry about the alleged massacre of the Armenians in Baku in January 1990 shows that this country has not abandoned its fake propaganda and the intention to inflame hostility and enmity between peoples,” the ministry said.

