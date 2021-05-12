Ministry discloses details of meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian FMs (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on May 11, 11:55)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry disclosed the details of the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on May 11, who was on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The one-on-one meeting continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

While welcoming his colleague, Bayramov stressed that the existing strategic partnership between the two countries is developing in many spheres.

“The countries are successfully cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats,” the message said.

Lavrov referred to the meeting with the Azerbaijani president and fruitful discussions and stressed that the presidents of the two countries had the phone talks on the same day.

“The relevant structures are implementing the strategic line of activity determined by the presidents,” the message said. “There are many issues on the agenda of cooperation between the two countries and the countries cooperate in many spheres.”

The sides voiced congratulations on the occasion of another anniversary of the joint victory over fascism, expressed determination and solidarity in the fight against Nazi ideology.

The ministers discussed the prospects for cooperation in many spheres of the bilateral agenda, including political, economic, trade, humanitarian, cultural, educational and other spheres.

“The intensity of mutual visits between the two countries played an important role in the development of relations, and although the COVID-19 pandemic was a test for strengthening the relations, there were no breaks in relations between the two countries,” the message said.

“The results of another recent meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, held in Moscow, are important from the point of view of the development of economic and trade relations, which, at least in part, were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the message said.

“An agreement was reached on cooperation next year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” the message said.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations.

“The importance of continuing and strengthening cooperation within the UN, OSCE, CIS, BSEC and other structures was stressed,” the message said.

The ministers widely discussed the current situation in the region, the issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as those hindering their implementation, the economic and transport projects that will serve to normalize the relations and ensure peace in the region.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed the Plan of Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia for 2021-2022.