Azerbaijan's newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports introduced to ministry's staff (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

The newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov was introduced to the staff of the ministry on September 8, Trend reports.

Head of the Youth Policy and Sports Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Yusuf Mammadaliyev, heads of sports federations, athletes and other people are taking part in the event.

On September 7, 2021, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Farid Gayibov as Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan. In connection with this appointment, the head of state received Farid Gayibov in a video format on Sept. 7.