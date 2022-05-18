Member countries of 'Anatolian Phoenix-2022' Exercises inspect military operation areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Representatives of various countries participating in the 'Anatolian Phoenix-2022' International Search and Rescue Exercises, got acquainted with the areas where flight tasks would be fulfilled, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The servicemen were instructed about the rules of conducting exercises, security, and other organizational issues.

Practical flights were also carried out to get acquainted with the area. The interaction and radio communications between helicopters were checked during the flights.