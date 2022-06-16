Baku Forum necessary for overcoming global problems - president of World Academy of Art and Sciences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The holding of the IX Global Baku Forum is necessary to discuss issues related to overcoming the problems which have arisen before the world, the President of World Academy of Art and Sciences Garry Jacobs said, Trend reports

Jacobs made the remark on the sidelines of the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the Global World Order” on June 16.

According to him, it’s the fifth time that he participates at the forums in Baku, and the current forum can be considered the most important and necessary one in the context of the current situation in the world.

“We need support and cooperation for solving the current problems faced by the world. It’s necessary to recognize the importance of peace, because there are no individual conflicts,” Jacobs said.

When a local or regional conflict breaks out, it brings the whole world in and so the holding of the IX Global Baku Forum is necessary as a platform to discuss issues related to overcoming the global problems, he said.