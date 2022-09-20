Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia meet in New York (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On September 19, within the framework of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the initiative and with the participation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to Azerbaijan's position on ensuring peace in the region in the post-conflict period and the necessary steps in this direction.

The minister emphasized that on September 12-14, Armenia, having carried out provocations and attacks against Azerbaijan, caused a clash, and the fact that the initial ceasefire achieved within several hours was violated by Armenia and thereby entailed additional losses. He said that Azerbaijan, as a party conducting large-scale reconstruction work in the region and placing former internally displaced persons in the region, is not interested in destabilizing.

The Minister recalled that, despite the grave consequences of the occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years, Baku put forward a proposal to sign a peace treaty immediately after the 44-day Patriotic War and consistently takes initiatives in this direction. According to him, despite the efforts of Azerbaijan in the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, opening communications, delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as in the humanitarian direction, Armenia obstructs processes and flagrantly violates its obligations under tripartite statements.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again emphasized readiness for urgent negotiations between the leaders towards ensuring a lasting peace in accordance with the tripartite statements and the results of the meeting in Brussels.