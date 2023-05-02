Heydar Aliyev was able to lead Azerbaijan out of difficult situation - former US ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Heydar Aliyev was able to lead Azerbaijan out of a difficult situation and revive the country, Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said at an international conference titled "Shaping geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from past to present and future" conference, hosted at ADA University, Trend reports.

According to Bryza, it is no coincidence that this forum is dedicated to the 100-th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. He noted that this event is very important for understanding the way of development of Azerbaijan.

Bryza emphasized the 'Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan' (BTC) oil pipeline project, speaking of the large-scale projects that were implemented thanks to the strategy of Azerbaijan's national leader.

Former US Ambassador noted that the main idea was to ensure the diversification of oil supply routes for foreign partners, when creating the BTC oil pipeline.

"The purpose of launching the BTC pipeline was not to displace Russia, which is also part of the Caspian region, but to provide potential buyers with more profitable commercial offers for oil supplies," he said.