Foreign NGOs protesting plant construction in Arazdayan by Armenia multiply (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The number of foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) opposing the construction of a mining enterprise in Armenia, which is a gross violation of environmental standards and the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention), is steadily growing, Trend reports.

The statement of civil society organizations from a number of countries in protest against the construction of a metallurgical plant in Arazdayan due to its negative impact on both people and the planet, as well as a possible environmental catastrophe, caused great resonance.

Of late, more 35 foreign NGOs joined the document.

“As Civil Society organizations, we, the undersigned, are issuing a collective statement expressing our opposition and deep concern to the construction of a sizable metallurgical plant. This Armenian-American steel plant covers an expansive area of 16,500 square meters and is expected to have an annual production capacity of 180,000 tons is proposed to be built in the village of Arazdayan (Yeraskh), located on the border between Armenia and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Regrettably, this project will contribute to a new environmental disaster, and thus we stand united in our concerns," the document said.

"The establishment of this large-scale metallurgical plant blatantly disregards internationally recognized standards and principles, especially those articulated in the UN Economic Commission for Europe Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention). The Espoo Convention acknowledges that environmental matters transcend national borders and emphasizes the necessity of international discourse when multiple states are involved in specific cases," the document noted.

In addition, according to the statement, the construction of such a facility on the border without mutual agreement from the Azerbaijani side constitutes a blatant violation of the 1991 Espoo Convention, which addresses the assessment of environmental impact in transboundary contexts.

"Both Azerbaijan and Armenia are signatories to this Convention. In accordance with the Espoo Convention, a thorough evaluation of the plant's environmental impact must be conducted. The assessment document related to the construction should be reviewed by relevant Azerbaijani institutions, eco-activists considering the opinion of the neighboring Azerbaijani residents living in close proximity to the region," the statement further said. "The construction of such a factory harms people or the planet and marks a red line for civil society, given its far-reaching implications and the threat it poses to human health, the environment and true sustainability."

The statement authors also noted that the potential repercussions of the metallurgical plant's toxic chemical waste on the local ecosystem are significant.

"This environmental impact will definitely affect human health and safety, flora, fauna, soil, air and water structures. The alarming possibility of this waste being discharged into the Araz river raises concerns for the wildlife inhabiting the river and the large farms relying on Araz water for irrigation. Damage to drinking water supply is the damage to human health and water safety which can lead to spread of infectious diseases in border villages. Potentially it can create a serious public health crisis for both Azerbaijan and Armenia," the authors explained.

"According to the political declaration of high-level meeting on UHC, the Resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on October 10, 2019, notes that health is a precondition for and an outcome and indicator of the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the statement pointed out. "UN Member states recognized environmental determinants of health, such as clean air, safe drinking water, and sanitation."

As the statement further reads, the UN recognizes a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a fundamental human right. "However, by committing these environmental crimes, Armenia grossly violates the human rights of Azerbaijan population, including the region. Armenia completely violates this resolution, being in the opposite position to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular the 3rd goal on good health and well-being, the 6th goal on clean water and sanitation, the 13th goal on combating the consequences of climate change, and the 15th goal on protecting the soil ecosystem," the statement said.

"Moreover, The Aarhus Convention plays a vital role in fostering access to information, public participation, and justice in environmental matters. As a signatory to this convention, Armenia must fulfill its obligations by ensuring that affected communities have access to information regarding plant activities, meaningful participation in decision-making processes, and avenues for seeking redress in case of environmental harm," the statement noted.

The statement authors also demanded Armenia to create an enabling environment for civil society organizations and local communities to actively engage in dialogue and decision-making processes related to the building of the sizable steel plant.

"The UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights provide a crucial framework for promoting responsible conduct in business, including the extractive industry. These principles underscore the need for companies to uphold human rights, prevent adverse environmental impacts, and engage with affected communities in a transparent and inclusive manner," the authors said, urging all stakeholders involved in metallurgical plant building in Arazdayan to align their actions with these principles and integrate them into their operational practices.

In light of the above, the authors called upon relevant international organizations such as the UN Environment Program, the World Health Organization, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Environment, and the UN Special Rapporteur on Harmful Substances and Human Rights to respond to this situation and put an end to Armenia's ongoing environmental transgressions.

The authors also called on the US to acknowledge these risks and cease its support for the construction of the aforementioned metallurgical plant in Arazdayan.

"Furthermore, we urge civil society organizations in Armenia, particularly those actively involved in public health and tuberculosis advocacy, to take immediate action and protest against the establishment of this plant. Its construction will undoubtedly have a profoundly negative impact on Armenia's own environmental situation, too," the authors added.

Signatures:

1. Mariam Danesh, Washington and Li University, US

2. Samir Shah, Civil Society Adviser on Tuberculosis, UK

3. Ezio Tavora dos Santos Filho, "REDE-TB" organization, Brasil

4. Rustamcon Umarov, environmental activist, Student at Hiroshima University, Japan

5. Cos Maria Di Bello, GEP Foundation, Argentina

6. Svetlana Doltu, AFI NGO, Republic of Moldova

7. Olya Klimenko, “TB PeopleUkraine” organization, Ukraine

8. Inna Gavrilova, Public Health Alliance, Ukraine

9. Sergey Uchayev, “ISHONCH VA HAYOT” NGO, Uzbekistan

10. Nikoloz Mirzashvili, TB people network, Sakartvelo, Georgia

11. Sok Chamreun Choub, Khmer HIV/AIDS NGO Alliance (KHANA), Cambodia

12. Steven Anguva Shikoli - Tuberculosis Survivors Network, Kenya

13. Colins Major Kinyuru - Pamoja Survivor group, Kenya

14. Joseph Kilonzo - BISC (Beyond Initiative For Social Concern), Kenya

15. Elchin Mukhtarli, Azerbaijan Anti-tuberculosis NGO Coalition

16. Peter Ngola, Wote Youth Development Projects CBO, Kenya

17. Charles Gvist, "Carepal" Foundation, Ghana

18. Parvana Valiyeva, “Health Care” Public Union, Azerbaijan

19. Chingiz Ramazanli, TBpeople Azerbaijan, “For a Tuberculosis-Free Future”, Azerbaijan

20. Prof. Dr. Zeki Kilicaslan, “Istanbul Fight against Tuberculosis Association", Türkiye

21. Shemsettin Kuzeci, President of Kirkuk Culture Association, Türkiye

22. Abass A Kamara, volunteer, Sierra-Leone Golden Crescent Society, Sierra-Leone

23. Mohmad Hussein Lone, Human Rights activist, Official volunteer of the International Human Rights Commission based in Switzerland, Jammu Kashmir, India

24. Cordelia Adamu, African Development Network for Environment and Health, Nigeria

25. Germain Marius Hepi, Diplomat, Switzerland/Camerun President of the Humanitarian Organization OSER, Kamerun

26. Norman Cagiso Matiting, Tuberculosis Survivors Network, Botsvana

27. Nishant Chavan, Independent Public Health Consultant, India

28. Filiz Duyar Agca, Thorax Association, Turkish Tuberculosis Working Group, Türkiye

29. Hashim Abdul Halim, Department of Health and Family Welfare, India

30. Kinz Eman, "Stop TB Partnership", Pakistan

31. Zishan Ahmed, Punjab Provincial Tuberculosis Control Program, Pakistan

32. Mohmad Hossain, Institute of Allergy and Clinical Immunology of Bangladesh (IACIB)

33. Zafar Nowshad Vani, TB doctor, India

34. Shamsiya Kukanbekova, Stop TB Partnership, Tajikistan

35. Novruzmo Vazirbekova, Stop TB Partnership, Tajikistan

36. Habib Hakimov, Stop TB Partnership, Tajikistan

37. Hilol Khudonazarov, Stop TB Partnership, Tajikistan

38. Raushan Zheteyeva - Kazakhstan Association of Phthisiopulmonologists

39. Erlina Burhan - Indonesian Society of Respirology

40. Eliud Emery, Consortium of Grassroots Organizations in Kenya

41. Samuel Iro Timoro - Turkana network Trust action for Disability, Kenya

42. Kevin Murangiri Maina - Kiongozi Foundation, Kenya

43. Ali Mwayanga - Kwale Focus Empowerment CBO (Community Based Organization), Kenya

44. Peter Musyoka - Twene Mbee Networking and Development group (CBO), Kenya

45. Fred Wagnoni - Rural Development Organization - REDO, Kenya

46. ​​Ebenyo Ome Godwin Ome - Okoa Pastoralists Poverty Eradication Initiative (OPPEI), Kenya

47. Ridhiwani Sadiki - Citizen Network for Rural Development, Kenya

48. Lucy Erika - Women Peace Forum, Turkana County, Kenya

49. Elizabeth Lotengan - Women Peace Forum, Kenya

50. Adung Zipporah Lokere - Lokkichoggio Peace Organization (LOPEO), Kenya

51. Emmanuel Eregae - LOPEO, Kenya

52. Wycliffe Alala - Nyakach Social Justice Center, Kenya

53. Cornellius Lochuch - Todanyatu organization, Turkana County, Kenya

54. Ezekiel Odeoh, Agro Environmental Farmers Association-AGEFA, Bungoma, Kenya

55. Benson Ekeno Ebei, Turkana West Youth Empowerment (Tuwye), Kenya

56. Dannis Nataparin Lapur, Kenya Youth Organizations, Kenya

57. Paulina Akai Ejore, Kenya Youth Federation, Kenya

58. Joseph Ng'aukon Achuka, Ayok Multi Development Org(Amdo), Kenya

59. Raymond Mutama, Universal Fellowship Organization, Kenya

60. Mary Kirima Mary, Citizen progresdive association 2000, Kenya

61. Abdishakur Adan Mohamed, African Social Development Focus –ASDEF, Kenya

62. Fatuma Abdullahi Ahmed, Women Right Advocacy Initiative, Kenya

63. Faith Kiema, Kitui women in development, Kenya

64. Sylvia Nakadi, Kamarngole CBO, Kenya.

Previously, Azerbaijani environmental activists sent an open letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, mentioning enterprises of Armenia polluting environment.

The letter noted that degradation of the ecosystem as a result of ongoing mining operations is not only a threat to Armenia's environment, but also a great threat to the neighboring countries, and demanded Armenia to immediately stop the work in the mining industry that threatens the region and the planet as a whole.

In addition, the letter pointed out that the construction of a new metallurgical plant in Arazdayan, which is being built against the requirements of environmental norms and international conventions, should also be stopped. The potential impacts of toxic chemical waste from this metallurgical plant on the local ecosystem could be enormous. The discharge of waste into the Araz river means a tragedy for the creatures living in the river and for the large farms that use the Araz water for irrigation. This impact on drinking water supplies can also lead to the spread of infectious diseases in border areas. This will create a serious public health crisis for both Azerbaijan and Armenia.