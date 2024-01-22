NAM member states applaud President of Azerbaijan for his notable four-year chairmanship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held in the capital of Uganda, Kampala, from January 15 to 20, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov led Azerbaijan's delegation at the summit.

The summit was attended by about 120 NAM member states and observers, high-ranking officials of international organizations. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Chairman of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, Secretary General of the African Union Commission Musa Faki Mahammad, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations Patricia Scotland and other officials participated and spoke as special guests. A representative of the Youth Organization from Uganda NAM, headquartered in Azerbaijan, also addressed the meeting.

