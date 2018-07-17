Consular dep't of Bulgarian embassy in Baku won't work for 15 days

17 July 2018 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The consular department of the Bulgarian Embassy in Azerbaijan will not work from July 31 to August 14, the statement of the embassy told on Tuesday.

During this period, the documents will not be accepted, the issuance of visas will be suspended, notarization will not be carried out.

Meanwhile, those willing to register for the queue on August 15, may come on every working day, from 3:00 to 4:00 (local time,GMT+4).

Phone: (+994) 51 225 74 71

