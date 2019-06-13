Azerbaijan’s Absheron resorts among best resorts in CIS for summer holidays

13 June 2019 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

The TurStat analytical agency has released a ranking of the best resorts in the CIS countries, popular for summer holidays for Russian tourists, Trend reports.

Visa-free entry, knowledge of the Russian language and the hospitality of the locals, together with affordable prices and a delicious local cuisine are among the main advantages of summer holidays in the CIS countries.

The agency ranked the Burabay resort in Kazakhstan, Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, Lake Narach in Belarus, and the Absheron resorts on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan among the most popular summer resorts in the CIS countries.

According to TurStat, Russian tourists come to the resorts of the CIS for one or two weeks for their summer vacations, and their travel budget is in the range of $50-110 a day.

The rating was compiled based on the results of the analysis of the attendance of resorts by Russian tourists and the development of the infrastructure of resorts.

