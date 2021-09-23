Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
Some 62,588 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,516 citizens, and the second one to 46,072 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 8,169,473 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,668,637 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,500,836 people - the second dose.
